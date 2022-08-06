Alleged corruption: NPC ex-State Director raises alarm over misappropriation of funds in Ebonyi agency





… Cooperative Society not my personal venture – President, NPCASMPCS insists

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The immediate past State Director of the National Population Commission, NPC, Ebonyi State, Elder Omoke Nweze Njoku, Friday raised alarm over an alleged misappropriation of funds and mismanagement of the affairs of the NPC Abakaliki Staff Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Limited in the State.

He described the development as unacceptable and an act capable of derailing the sole objective of establishing the Co-operative Society, which was formed about 17 years ago.

Briefing Newsmen in Abakaliki, Omoke who is the grand patron of NPCASMPCS stated that “most of the problems we are now witnessing started when the incumbent President and Financial Secretary finished their first and second terms in office in line with the provisions of section 26 (2) of the Nigeria Co-operative Society Degree No 90 and regulations 1993 and section 24 (3) and (4) of the subsidiary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper