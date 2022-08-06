Cameroonians raise alarm as lions, elephants leave Nigerian park to attack farm animals, crops around border villages





By Biodun Busari

Cameroonian monarchs living around Gashaka-Gumti National Park, near Taraba state have raised concerns that wild herbivorous animals like elephants are crossing Nigerian borders to come and destroy their crops.

They also said the carnivorous animals such as lions attack their farm animals – cattle and sheep – reared around the area, adding that Nigerian rangers attack the Cameroonians whenever they complain or kill their wildlife.

According to Voice of Africa on Friday, “the traditional rulers in Cameroon are urging villagers to stop farming near Nigeria’s Gashaka-Gumti National Park after a flurry of human-wildlife conflict.

“Wildlife officials say animals from the park, Nigeria’s largest, have been crossing the Cameroon border to eat crops. Village chiefs say some farmers responded by killing the protected animals and were arrested by Nigerian rangers.”

