Emergency evacuation as Ibom Air aircraft stuck on MMIA tarmac

By Prince Okafor

Akwa Ibom State Government owned airline, Ibom Air had an emergency evacuation of passengers at the tarmac of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA.

Vanguard gathered that the aircraft with number, IAN 4157, and 128 passengers, departed from Abuja by 10.30 am flight to Lagos. The aircraft landed normally at the international runway in Lagos, on schedule at 11.41 am.

Upon taxiing off the runway, the pilots noticed an indication from the main wheels, suggesting a malfunction.

Immediately, there was an announcement that the aircraft will be tolled.

Although, the pilot tried to calm the situation as passengers are already not comfortable with the development.

The airline buses rushed to transport passengers out the said aircraft and the airline engineers tried to address the issue and move the aircraft out of the runway.

However, in a swift reaction, Ibom Air, General Manager, Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette, in a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper