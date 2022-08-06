Health Insurance: Can Okowa sell the Delta story in Abuja?





By Steve Adeyinka

Health insurance effectively became an operational scheme for accessing the healthcare system within Nigeria in 2005. However, it has become glaring that the scheme is still elusive to majority of Nigerians with just 5% of the population accessing the scheme.

Even more, of the lot accessing it, 70% of them finance their health insurance scheme through out-of-pocket expenditure.It is in this respect that many are looking at the relative success of the scheme in Delta State, where the coverage and financing scheme have been hailed as exemplary.

Health insurance formally came to life in Delta State after the Delta State Contributory Health Scheme (DSCHS) Bill, was signed into law by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on February 4, 2016. The bill was one of the first bills sent to the State House of Assembly after Okowa came to power as governor in 2015.

It underlined the priority he was giving to the health sector in his agenda.Before becoming governor,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper