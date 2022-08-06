I’m on my knees, call off this strike — Fayose’s aide, Lere begs ASUU





By Idowu Bankole

Lere Olayinka, a House of Representatives candidate, Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2, Saturday, went on his knees to beg the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to call of the strike action embarked upon over 7 months.

Lere Olayinka said his action doesn’t mean he does not appreciate the demands of ASUU, but said he is certain that when the PDP have a govt in the country, the demands will be addressed.

Vanguard reported how Minister of State for Education, Festus Keyamo, SAN, at an interview on Channels TV said “the Academic Union is holding the government at the Jugular and can’t not push the federal government into borrowing”, a statement that has drawn wide criticisms against the Buhari’s minister from Nigerians.

Reacting, Lere Olayinka went on his knees to beg ASUU to call of the strike saying since Keyamo said the Buhari government has lost all sense of responsibility to end the strike and has said it is the duty of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper