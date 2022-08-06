Killings in Southeast: Buhari urges community, religious leaders to speak more forcefully against killings





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari last night reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attacks against non-indigenes and law enforcement officials by terrorists in the South East, promising all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

President Buhari’s reaction came amidst reports of the slaying of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of policemen at their duty posts, urging community and religious leaders to speak more forcefully against the killings, stand up and defend the ethos of our cultural and religious heritage.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying, “Those who know should point at specific people who did this.”

He expressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the southeast and the entire country, saying…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper