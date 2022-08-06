Kogi vows to rescue 3 children abducted at Ajaokuta





Kogi says it is working vigorously to rescue three children kidnapped at a housing estate in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The abductors have made a demand of N100 million ransom for their release.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, declared in a statement he issued on Saturday that the government remained committed to the security of the people.

He stated that government was working alongside security agencies, and vigilance groups to ensure that the abducted children are rescued alive and the assailants brought to book.

“There is already a massive deployment to the area to achieve results.

“Kogi is known for distinguishing herself in ensuring security of lives and property of not only the residents, but also of travellers crossing the state.

“In as much as we activate dynamism in our security architecture and strategy, we recognise the fact that some cowards will sometimes try to undermine our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper