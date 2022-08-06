Mabongunje was a promoter of balance between devt, environment – Adesina





By Jimoh Babatunde

Late Professor Akin Mabongunje has been described a passionate promoter of the need for a balance between development and the environment.

In a tribute to the scholar, yesterday, the President of Africa Development Bank,AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said late Prof. Mabongunje contributed immensely to the knowledge and understanding of urbanization, spatial economic development, and critical role of rural infrastructure development in reducing rural-urban migration.

Adesina said his name was name is synonymous with geography, and he was globally respected in the field.

“Known as the ‘father of geography in Nigeria’, Prof. Mabogunje for decades advised state, regional, and Federal governments with the power of his ideas to support balanced economic growth models that consider the environment and people’s wellbeing.

“He was passionate about geography with spiritual fervency, seeing it as an opportunity to serve God in managing land, people…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper