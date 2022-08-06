NANS, NAOSS flay Amosun’s comment against Abiodun





By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Ogun State axis and the National Association of Ogun state students, NAOSS, have taken a swipe at the comment credited to the former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun against the present governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun.

Amosun was alleged to have said the 2019 governorship election in the state was rigged in favour of the incumbent Dapo Abiodun.

But the groups which described the statement as reckless observed that it was capable of setting the state on fire.

The chairman of NANS, Kehinde Simeon Damilola and the National President of NAOSS, Comd. Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke, released a joint statement to this effect.

Amosun at an event in Abeokuta on Friday had accused governor Abiodun of rigging his way into power during the 2019 general election.

The former governor was also reported to have said, he is not support of Abiodun’s administration, declaring that all efforts…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper