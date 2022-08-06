PIN lauds Kenya Government’s decision not to shut down internet





By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Paradigm Initiative, PIN, a Pan African Digital Rights and Inclusion Organization, has applauded the decision of the Kenya government not to shut down the internet and also ensure the media continues to operate freely before, during and after elections has been conducted.

PIN under the umbrella of the NetRights Coalition and a multi-stakeholder Think Tank for people and institutions interested in ICT policy and regulation, KICTANet, also commended the Government’s commitment and urged it to remain true to it as Kenyans prepare to cast their vote on August 9th, 2022.

The coalition was quick to point out that earlier assertions by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to suspend Meta Inc’s Facebook platforms for allegedly failing to adhere to hate speech regulations recommended by the government were worrying.

The organizations’ pointed out that the re-assurances were issued over the weekend by Cabinet Secretary of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper