[Video] I get lots of nudes; N100m, N50m monetary offers from BBNaija applicants ― Denrele





Popular Nigerian entertainer and media personality, Denrele Edun has recounted how intending candidates for Big Brother Nigeria pressure him with monetary offers and sometimes send him their nudes in the bid to get his support to enhance their chances of joining the biggest reality TV show in Africa.

He, however, lamented that most of the young candidates eyeing to participate in the popular TV show do not even know why or what they want to do on the show.

Denrele who made the revelation while on Vanguard’s online TV show, ‘Lunch Date with Vanguard’ stated that he is truly instrumental in securing access for some of the BBNaija housemates.

His words, “I get a lot of nudes from people who want to go for BBNaija. I get all kinds of monetary offers, I have gotten N100m, N50m, N30m and I tell people go and do something reasonable with your money. So, let’s just say if you don’t have a Denrele in your life that can help you rediscover yourself or help you get to the next…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper