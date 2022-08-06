We kill rivals, cut off their hands for rituals — self-confessed cultist 

By Evelyn Usman

A self-confessed leader of  the Black Axe confraternity, otherwise called Aiye,   Saheed Taiwo, has given a chilling account of the cruel   fate rival cultists suffered in his group’s hand,   any time there was a clash in Ogun State.

Unlike other cult groups, 27-year-old   Taiwo said his group did not only kill rivals but they also cut off their hands and used them to prepare   protection charms. The severed hands according to him, were also used to prepare concoction   for his members against arrest by the Police.

But the potency of the charm became questionable as he was arrested alongside two other hit men in his confraternity, by   operatives of   the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team ,IRT ,headed   by   DCP Olatuniji Disu ,in the Abeokuta area of Ogun State.

Those arrested with   Taiwo   were :  Isaiah Babatunde…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

