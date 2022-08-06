We kill rivals, cut off their hands for rituals — self-confessed cultist 





By Evelyn Usman

A self-confessed leader of the Black Axe confraternity, otherwise called Aiye, Saheed Taiwo, has given a chilling account of the cruel fate rival cultists suffered in his group’s hand, any time there was a clash in Ogun State.

Unlike other cult groups, 27-year-old Taiwo said his group did not only kill rivals but they also cut off their hands and used them to prepare protection charms. The severed hands according to him, were also used to prepare concoction for his members against arrest by the Police.

But the potency of the charm became questionable as he was arrested alongside two other hit men in his confraternity, by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team ,IRT ,headed by DCP Olatuniji Disu ,in the Abeokuta area of Ogun State.

Those arrested with Taiwo were : Isaiah Babatunde…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper