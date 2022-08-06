We’re proud of you, Akeredolu celebrates Ondo-born wrestler, Adekuoroye





Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has congratulated Ondo State-born Olympian and Nigerian Wrestling Star, Odunayo Adekuoroye, for winning Gold for the country in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde and made available to newsmen in Akure.

Adekuoroye on Friday defeated her rival Anshu Malik of India to win Gold in the Women’s 57kg Freestyle Wrestling.

Gov. Akeredolu hailed the Commonwealth champion for her resilience and courage under intense pressure.

He noted that Adekuoroye had set a heart-warming record for herself and the country, being the first wrestler to win third consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

“Our own Odunayo Adekuoroye has recorded another feat for the country. We are particularly proud that she displayed courage and resilience to clinch her victory even in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper