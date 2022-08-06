Youthhub Africa holds football tournament to sensitize youths on GBV





…As Women Minister calls for concerted efforts to fight GBV

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

BOTHERED by the abrupt increase in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, GBV, a Civil Society of Nigeria, CSO, Youthhub Africa, during the weekend, kicked-off a one-day football tournament for Youths, particularly the male counterpart, as part of moves to create a safer environment for the girl-child in Nigeria.

Speaking during the event, in Abuja, the Administration officer, Youthhub Africa, Shamaki Dalton, said that owing to the fact that men are critical stakeholders in matters concerning GBV, more focus was given to them in order to provide improved knowledge about GBV as a human right violation.

He, however, added that prior to the awareness program, about 60 per cent of young boys have paucity of knowledge on GBV while others see maltreatment of women as a societal norm.

According to him, engaging men is our interest. And because we know that men are the major perpetrators of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper