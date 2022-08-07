Akwa Ibom 2023: Senator Akpan picks Rtd AIG as running mate





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Akpan has named Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Asuquo Amba Rtd as his running mate in the 2023 Akwa Ibom State gubernatorial election.

The brief ceremony which took place weekend at the state party secretariat,4- Lanes, Uyo had in attendance YPP executive members, party faithful and supporters.

Speaking, the party faithful, the guber hopeful aka OBA said that with his running-mate, Mr. the party’s ticket was complete, and assured that their government will be loyal to Akwa Ibom people.

Senator Akpan who was nominated the YPP Governorship candidate in a fresh primary election held on Thursday, stressed that his government will be based in “3Rs”: Recover, Reconcile and Reposition.

He described AIG Amba (rtd) as “a man who has served the country, meritoriously, with passion and as a true Akwa Ibomite who did his job for Nigeria in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper