Buhari’s nephew, Fatuhu dumps APC





A member representing Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua federal constituency of Katsina state, Fatuhu Muhammed has resigned from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Fatuhu disclosed this in a letter addressed to the ward chairman of Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura

Fatuhu is the son of President Muhammadu Buhari’s late elder brother.

The letter reads: “This is to notify you that I have resigned my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect commencing from Wednesday the 13th day of July, 2022,” he wrote.

“Attached herewith is my Party Membership Registration slip with slip No.KT/DRA/10/00002, while I thank you and the Party for the opportunity given to me to serve the interest of the people of Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua federal constituency while working with the party, accept my best wishes please.”







Source: Vanguard Newspaper