I lure women to hotels, drug, rob them clean, says man with over 30 victims





By Esther Onyegbula

A 34-year-old serial thief, Ezenagu, who is currently being investigated by policemen attached to Surulere Division, Lagos State Command, has revealed that he lures, drugs and robs women that go on blind dates with him.

Ifeanyi of no fixed address disclosed that since he ventured into this crime, he had robbed over 30 women.

According to him, “I lure the women to different hotels, drug and rob them clean.”

However, he met his Waterloo recently after robbing six women of their belongings worth N2,368,000, using the same method.

He lured them to a hotel, where he laced their drinks. The slept from 7p.m. until 1a.m., during which he made off with the women’s properties: three iPhones 12, two iPhones 11 Pro Max, one iPhone XR, one Nokia phone, one wristwatch, and one gold necklace, with a total value of N2,368,000.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper