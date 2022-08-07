Media control as part of Nigeria’s governance culture





It must have been with delight that concerned journalists watched Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on national television last Thursday showing ample displeasure over the apparent lack of media freedom in Nigeria.

He thereafter told a workshop organized by the Nigerian Guild of Editors NGE that:” I stand with you guys in solidarity to say that, indeed, your profession is not just a noble one, but is the one that gives the general public an independent assessment, holding our governance and government accountable at all times.” The governor was probably ruminating on several major national events in Nigerian history whose successes are credited to the media.

It is in fact incontrovertible that the media aligned with the great leaders of the nationalist movements and other political activists of the colonial period to oust colonialism.

As for military dictatorship, the media through the instrumentality of ‘guerilla’ journalism played similar heroic roles in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper