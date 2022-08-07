Peter obi is an excellent candidate, Reno Omokri confesses





By Nwafor Sunday

As we head towards the 2023 general elections, people are heating up the polity with lots of political rhetoric’s, comments, opinions, attacks and defense. Of course it is a good sign that the electorate are partakers in the political process unlike other electioneering period.

However, having accused the supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, the ‘Obedient’ of threatening his life, former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Sunday said that the former governor of Anambra state is an excellent candidate for 2023 presidential election.

Reno stated this via his verified Twitter handle. According to him Obi is an excellent candidate but the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar is better.

He urged people to support whoever they want and still respect each other.

His words: “I love Obidients, because they love #RenosNuggets. But I am voting for Atiku…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper