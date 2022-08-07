Strike: We will beg ASUU if…Parents tell Keyamo





We are not asking govt to borrow, says union

By Adesina Wahab

Parents, under the aegis of the National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, have said they can only beg members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to call off their strike if the government considers the reports of the various committees set up to look into the matter and come out with its decisions.

The body stated that it expects the federal government to come out publicly with its offers for it to know how to intervene and mediate between the two sides.

NAPTAN spoke through its National President, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, in a chat with Vanguard on Sunday.

The association was reacting to an interview where the Minister of State for Labour, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, was quoted as saying that Nigerians, especially parents should beg members of ASUU to return to their duty posts.

