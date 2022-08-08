2023: APC, Omo-Agege on a mission to rescue Delta — Orubebe





.

…unveils Osanebi as running mate

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FORMER Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Director General of the All Progressives Congress, APC 2023 Governorship Campaign Organisation, Elder Godsday Orubebe, weekend, said the party and its gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege are on a mission to rescue Delta.

Orubebe who stated this at the meeting of Delta North APC where the deputy governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 general election, Mr Friday Osanebi was unveiled, said some aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State were working for the success of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Saying he has been talking with aggrieved PDP members who have indicated interest to work for APC, he urged APC members in the State to close ranks by forgetting the past and work with the unity of purpose to ensure victory for the Omo-Agege/Osanebi ticket in 2023.

While urging aggrieved members of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper