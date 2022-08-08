C/River APC Crisis: Group petitions NWC, accuses Ayade of imposing PDP member running mate 





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Cross River State Council For Good Governance CRSCGG has petitioned the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the party, alleging an imposition of a Peoples Democratic Party PDP member as APC’s deputy governorship candidate in the state.

The group specifically accused the state government of imposing Peter Odey Agbe APC governorship running mate in the state.

In a petition addressed to the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, signed by the chairman of the Cross River State Council For Good Governance (CRSCGG) James Udoh and Secretary, Emmanuel Akpan, the group described Mr Agbe as an acolyte of the state Governor, Ben Ayade.

