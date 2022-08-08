De9jaspirit talent hunt season 2, set to reward active fans/viewers





The organizers of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt (DTH) season 2 has said that five active viewers will be rewarded across the country with a sum of 200,000 Naira each at the end of the season.

According to the organizers, to ascertain some of the best talents the country has to offer. We promised to showcase lots of exciting and thrilling news.

“ To participate download the DTH App, Interact by voting for your favorite contestant weekly to win the DTH Royalty and also save them from possible Eviction. Answer all weekly questions and trivia concerning the show correctly for 10 weeks and stand a chance to win amazing prizes.

“ What is better than winning 200,000 Naira watching a show you love? The live shows officially kick start on the 28th of August 2022 and will be aired on DStv, Gotv, and StarTimes.

“Mooring the second edition of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt is Mr. Adams Ibrahim Adebola, known officially as V.J Adams, is a Nigerian video jockey, entertainer,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper