Ex-Govs Dariye, Nyame out of prison

Miftaudeen Raji and Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former Governors of Plateau and Taraba states, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame have been released from Kuje Prison where they we’re serving various jail terms for sundry offences as governors.

Three others whose identities could not be immediately ascertained were also released from Suleja Prison in Niger State.

Vanguard recalls that the Council of State, led by the President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) had on April 14 approved the pardon of 159 convicts including Dariye and Nyame who were separately convicted for stealing N1.16bn and N1.6bn respectively.

Both men were convicted by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in 2018.

Dariye, who was governor from 1999 to 2007, was jailed for laundering public funds to the tune of N1.162bn and was sentenced to 14 years in prison by Justice Banjoko who has since been elevated to the Court of Appeal.

However, his prison term was later reduced to 10…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper