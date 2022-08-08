Five literary prizes celebrating Akachi Ezeigbo





By Prisca Sam-Duru

The news of the unveiling of five new literary prizes in honour of one of the finest literary scholars and writers in Africa, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, was a most pleasant one to Nigerians who have grown very weary of violent news that assault them on daily basis.

This is coming few months after the announcement by the Journal of African Literature on May 21, 2022, of Professor Ezeigbo as winner of the Folon-Nichols Award for Excellence in Creative Writing by the African Literature Association. She won the award for her “career-long work, cherishing and contributing to both African literature and the freedom of Expression”.

Read Also: BOLA TINUBU: EMI LO KAN: ‘How my training, experience, knowledge can rescue Nigeria’

Known as the ‘Akachi Ezeigbo Prize for Literature’, the Prize which takes off in 2023, covers 5 categories for published works in English including: Akachi Ezeigbo Prize for Poetry, Akachi Ezeigbo Prize for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper