Group warns ex militants against threatening peace in Niger Delta





…Says only President Buhari can grant fresh amnesty

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Niger Delta Liberation Force, NDLF, has warned ex militants behind a ten day ultimatum to the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty programme, PAP, Col Milland Dixon Dikio to concede to their demand or they would unleash crisis in the region to drop their plans.

“We also advise all those involved in the said ultimatum to desist from it immediately, because we would not allow any act that would truncate the hard earned peace we are enjoying in the Niger Delta region”.

” We call on Mr. President, the Interim Administrator of the program, the DSS, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force and other agencies to disregard the said petition and the 10-days ultimatum to destroy oil company facilities in the Niger Delta region.”

Secretary of the NDLF, Comrade Wayas Ebiaremene and Commander Morris Preye in a statement in Warri, Delta state further said the amnesty boss doesn’t have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper