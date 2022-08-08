Jaiz Bank raises Q2 profit by over 27%





Jaiz Bank Plcs increased its second quarter profit after tax by 27 per cent, Year-on-Year, from the N1.99 billion declared in June 2021 to N2.54 billion at the end of June 2022

The audited account presented to the Nigerian Exchange Group, NGX, indicated that the bank’s total income increased by 17.8% during the review period, from N8.86 billion for the six months ending June 2021 to N10.44 billion for half year ending June 2022.

The bank’s earnings per share also increased by 8.25% during the period under review from 6.78 kobo for the second quarter of 2021 to 7.34 kobo at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

In response to the outcome, the Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Hassan Usman, stated that the organization remained committed to providing value creating ethical banking services to its growing customer base.

