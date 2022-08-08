NDDC board not being delayed by court cases, Group replies Ogbebor





By Festus Ahon

ASABA-AGAINST media reports credited to Rita Lori Ogbebor, the Niger Delta Integrity Group, NDIG, Sunday, said the inauguration of the 2019 screened and confirmed substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC was not being delayed because of pending court cases.

The group in a statement by its President and Secretary, Akpoebide Okotiene and Edet Ekpenyong, respectively, said: “Our attention has been drawn to statements attributed to Rita Lori Ogbebor published in Vanguard Newspaper of Sunday, August 7, 2022 where she, in her usual style, made several false claims regarding the substantive Board of the NDDC.

“Among other false claims, Lori-Ogbebor stated that the Board of NDDC is being delayed because of “pending court cases.” Nothing can be further from the truth.

“The facts are very clear. What happened in the case of the NDDC Governing Board, which was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2019 is that after…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper