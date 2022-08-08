No Biafran govt in exile — IPoB





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, described the purported Biafra Government in exile as a ruse that should be ignored.

IPOB also said that the group, as led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has not set up any government in exile and, therefore, dissociated itself completely from the purported government, saying that IPoB has legitimate and well-established institutions and well-structured administrative hierarchy that oversees its day-to-day running of Biafra affairs.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated that the world already knows about IPoB’s agitation and they communicate with IPoB, as the responsible authority that oversees the affairs of the Biafran people, be it nationally or internationally, adding that all diplomatic missions and countries of the world know about Biafra.

IPoB’s statement read “We, the global movement and noble family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under Mazi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper