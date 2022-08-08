Security: Obaseki finalises documentation, audit of Edo forests





...To begin recruitment of forest police

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said the government had finalised the documentation and audit of the state’s forests and was embarking on the recruitment of new forest police as part of a renewed effort to enhance security across the state.

He disclosed this in Benin City at a Special Security Council meeting with relevant stakeholders in Edo South senatorial district, weekend.

The governor had earlier held similar meetings with stakeholders in Edo North and Edo Central senatorial districts to review security strategies and mechanisms to tackle insecurity in the state.

Obaseki said the government was partnering relevant stakeholders to strengthen the security architecture and was adopting various measures to sustain security in the state, including bush combing, registration of motorbikes and marketplaces, signing of the anti-grazing laws, and residents’ registration, among…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper