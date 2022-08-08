U20WWC: Danjuma confident as Falconets settle down in San Jose





Coach Chris Danjuma believes that his Nigeria U20 girls have the strength, the savvy and the right spirit to cause a stir at the 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup taking place in Costa Rica, 10th – 28th August.



The Falconets arrived in the Costa Rican capital, San Jose on Saturday morning after travelling through Istanbul (Turkey) and Bogota (Colombia).



“We are finally here, and we are happy to be here at the FIFA World Cup. The World Cup is always an interesting experience for the coaches and the players, and I am sure it is the same for other professionals who get to be involved.



“We took a long route to get here, having to play four different teams in the qualifying series. I can tell you that we are prepared to do Nigeria and Africa proud. It is not about being here to make up the number; it is about being here to make an impact.”



The two-time runners-up are ensconced in the Intercontinental Hotel in San Jose, and already had two training sessions, on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper