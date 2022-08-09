A’ Ibom govt warns Seplat Energy over acquisition of MPN’s assets





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has warned Seplat Energy against move to acquire the shallow water assets of Producing Producing Nigeria Unlimited.

The warning was contained in a statement state government signed by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Uko Essien Udom (SAN) and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

The statement indicated that there is a subsisting restraining orders of injunction by the High Court of the state.

The state government noted that Exxonmobil, Seplat Energy, NNPC Ltd and the Federal Government of Nigeria, all have actual knowledge of the suit and the action of the FG is not only contemptous but infringes on the judicial process of the Akwa Ibom State High Court.

It reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Minister of Petroleum Resources has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper