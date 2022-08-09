Enugu beats 35 other states in Primary Healthcare Service Delivery in Nigeria





…Ranked 2nd after FCT

…Receives award of recognition from ONE Campaign

An international, non-partisan, non-profitable, advocacy and campaigning organisation that fights extreme poverty and preventable disease particularly in Africa through public awareness, among others, ONE Campaign, has recognised Enugu as the second highest performing state in Primary Healthcare Service Delivery in Nigeria for 2019-2021.

Presenting the award of recognition to the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ENSPHCDA), Dr. George Ugwu, the Country Director of One Campaign in Nigeria, Stanley Achonu, commended the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the excellent status of primary healthcare system in the state.

Achonu disclosed that ONE Campaign, which is also a global movement “pressuring political leaders to support policies and programmes that are saving lives and improving futures”, National Advocates for Health, Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper