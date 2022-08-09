Gumi laments injustice, poverty as 2023 general election nears





.

By Biodun Busari

A popular controversial Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi has lamented that there is no social justice in the country as he said there is a breakdown of power at all levels of government.

The cleric berated Nigerian politicians for flying personal jets while the majority of the population remain poor.

Gumi revealed this in the state of the nation broadcast as published by Channels Television on Tuesday.

The Islamic cleric said, “We have made available to hold whoever has any ambition or interest in our country. We have made available for him soldiers he can conscript to his own interest, readily available.

“So why do we leave our children uneducated? Why is not education for everybody? Why do we leave our population poor? Some Nigerians are riding private jets when some Nigerians don’t know where to put their children in school.

“On the social justice, if you go to the court system, justice is not there. There is a portent cutdown of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper