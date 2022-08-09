Health workers absent as measles outbreak kills 50 in Rivers





By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

COMMUNITY leaders in Kugbo Clan, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday, raised an alarm for urgent government intervention over the outbreak of measles said to have resulted in death of 50 persons.

It was gathered that the communicable disease said to have been noticed first in Amurouttoru-Kugbo community has spread to Emago-Kugbo and Akani-Kugbo in the clan, causing fatalities among children.

Levi Marcus, Chairman, Community Development Committee, Emago Kugbo community, said: “We have a situation ravaging Okugbo Clan, that is Emakgbo, Akani, and Akpotu. It is about measles.

“In Akani-Okugbo, from what we witnessed and confirmed, 20 children have died. Again, if you go to Amuruotoru, we the same situation. We have up to 15 recorded cases. We have tried our best to reach the government, but they have not responded.”

Youth Leader of Emago-Kugbo, Edoghotu Edwin, said: “The situation now is bad….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper