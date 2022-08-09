PBR Cowpea project gets new Manager





Jimoh Babatunde

African Agricultural Technology Foundation , AATF has announced the appointment of Dr Jean Baptiste De La Salle Tignegre as the new manager of the Pod Borer Resistant Cowpea (PBR) project being implemented in Nigeria, Ghana, and Burkina Faso.

Jean Baptiste, a Burkinabé, joined AATF on August 1, 2022, from the World Vegetable Centre, Mali Office, where he worked as the Country Manager and Representative for West and Central Africa-Dry Region.

Jean Baptiste replaces Dr Issoufou Kolo who retired last December.

In his role as Project Manager PBR Cowpea, Dr. Baptiste, who will be based in Abuja Nigeria, will also serve as the AATF West African Regional Representative.

Jean Baptiste who has led other cowpea improvement initiatives has worked for over 25 years in the Cowpea Value Chain. He brings on board valuable experience in biotechnology and specifically PBR Cowpea.

His previous roles include working with the Institute for Environment and Agricultural…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper