Scores killed as troops, military air strikes attack BHT/ISWAP hideouts in Bama forest





lOffensive forces 20 terrorists to surrender

lTerrorists abduct 3, set 2 tankers ablaze in Niger community

By Kingsley Omonobi & Wole Mosadomi

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Hadin Kai at the weekend killed scores of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African (ISWAP) terrorists in air raids in their hideouts North East of Bama, in Borno.

This came on the heels of the attack on a community in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State where three persons were abducted and two tankers set ablaze.

On the raid of the ISWAP and Boko Haram hideouts, sources revealed that intelligence gathered, indicated that the terrorists from the two factions were in the middle of a fight for superiority at Gazuwa, one of the notorious bases of Boko Haram, located eight kilometres to Bama Local Government Area last Friday when the military in air and land assault neutralised many of them.

The source said: “They were in the middle of a fight when the Super Tukano attacked…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper