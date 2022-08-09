Viral video on Tinubu: We remain apolitical, Pyrates Confraternity reiterates





The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has clarified that the viral video purportedly mocking All Progressive Congress (APC)Presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu is being taken out of context for political gains.

Prof Wole Soyinka, one of the revered founders of the organization had in an interim statement on the viral video described it as distasteful.

The organisation condemned in very strong terms those making political capital out of the video insisting that it is apolitical and does not have any preferred candidate for the upcoming 2023 Presidential elections.

Mr Abiola Owoaje in a press statement entitled ‘Setting the Records Straight’ while disclosing that the organisation had a procession to round-up its 46th Annual General Meeting as its customary in all events in like manner for the past 46 years declared that no aspect of its procession was political.

Part of the annual general meeting was the review of our entire advocacy,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper