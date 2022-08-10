2023: Reject hunger, insecurity, vote Atiku, Group woos Nigerians





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, a socio-political group under the aegis of Young Democrats for Atiku’s 2023 Presidency, on Monday, appealed to Nigerians to elect former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the country’s next president.

This was as they specifically said Nigerians should in 2023, tactically escape waste, hunger, insecurity by neglecting other political parties and embrace the standard flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking during a one-day national youth strategic roundtable conference, in Abuja, the National Coordinator, Young Democrats for Atiku’s 2023 Presidency, Comrade Richard Onyebuwa, said that the group is mandated to mobilize Nigerians across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, for ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Compatriots, divine providence has presented an opportunity to us, in the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; whose only yearning and aspiration is to see…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper