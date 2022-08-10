APC National Women Leader tasks women to vote APC





…As 36,000 Women Get Conditional Cash

By Ezra Ukanwa

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Betta Edu, yesterday, charged the Nigerian women to vote for the standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking during the flag-off of the Conditional Cash Transfer programme in Cross River State, she commended the minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Social Welfare and Disaster Management, Hon Sadiya Farouk.

The flag-off which took place in Calabar the state capital had the team pay a courtesy call to the governor of Cross River State, Sen Ben Ayade, led by the Hon Sadiya Farouk, Dr Betta Edu, Cross River State commissioner for Humanity and Social Welfare Services, Hon Blessing Egbara, member of state EXCO, SSG, chairmen of Council among other dignitaries

The Conditional Cash Transfer was designed to support those within the lowest poverty brackets with the primary aim of giving them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper