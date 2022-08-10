Prioritize implementation of W/Bank projects, FG tells management of unity schools





By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE federal government has called on the management of technical colleges in the country to prioritize environmental and social safeguard so as to enhance effective implementation of the World Bank-assisted innovation and skills acquisition project in Nigeria.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, gave the charge at a Workshop on Environmental and Social Safeguard Screening and other preliminary activities for Technical Colleges Implementing Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project, held in Abuja.

Adamu noted that environmental and social management was critical for effectiveness and sustainability of the project in line with the Nigerian environmental policies and the World Bank’s environmental and social policy.

He said: “As important as developmental and expansionist projects are for human development, what is of equal importance for consideration

is ensuring environmental and human…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper