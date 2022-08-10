Security of life and property: The Nigeria Police: Duties (4)





.

“Police are the public and the public are the police”

IN discussing the duties of the police within the context of Nigerian law vis-à-vis what obtains in other climes across the globe, regard must be had to the aims and objectives of the founding fathers of modern police.

As early as 1829, Sir Richard Mayne, in Britain, wrote the following:

“The primary objectives of an efficient police is the prevention of crime: the next is that of detection and punishment of offenders who commit crime. To these ends, all the efforts of police must be directed.

The protection of life and property, the preservation of public tranquility, and the absence of crime, will alone prove whether those efforts have been successful and whether the objectives for which the police were appointed have been attained”.

In attaining the noble objectives set by Sir Richard Mayne as quoted above, much depends on the approval and cooperation of the public, as these have always been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper