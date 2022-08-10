This is our country, we don’t have another – Femi Adesina appeals





By Nwafor Sunday

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has asked the media to be fair, truthful and accurate in its reportage.

Adsina disclosed this in a statement on his facebook handle. Femi who noted that Nigeria is the only country Nigerians have, solicited for continued partnership with the media in order to help the government and citizens realise the Nigeria of their dream.

Mr Adesina who received the Ace Leadership Award presented to him by the management of Love FM 104.5 Abuja as part of its Merit Awards 2022 on Tuesday at State House, Abuja, opined:

“The media should partner with the government instead of being adversaries. What you find in the media at times is that they are so adversarial to government, which does not have to be. This is our country and we don’t have any other one.

“If they send the country into a tailspin through too much criticism, even the media won’t even be able to do its work. So, we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper