Video of Gov AbdulRazaq being booed is throwback to Kwara’s dark age — Govt





Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Kwara State government has reacted to a trending video, where some people disrupted an event Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq attended in 2018 before he became governor, describing it as a throwback to Kwara’s dark age.

A statement by Alhaji Bashir Adigun, Special Adviser to the Governor, alleged that loyalists of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, were behind the video.

However, in a quick reaction, the spokesman of Saraki, Yusuf Olaniyan, said that the former Senate President “would not want to be dragged into their local politics.”

Read Also: Police say teenager commits suicide over failure to pass exam in Kwara

He said it was wrong to allege that the mischief came from them.

“Anybody could have done that, even within their party. It’s possible,” Olaniyan said, adding that the Saraki group had been victims of such mischief in the past.

“We don’t want to be involved as we don’t know anything about it,” he said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper