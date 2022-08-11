2023 : Lalong sets to unite Nigerians inspite of our diversity , says Dati





By Lawani Mikairu

The Governor of Plateau State and the Director General of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, Simon Lalong is set to use his new position to promote unity in diversity, which is what Nigeria needs now.

Plateau State Commissioner of Land, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Dati who disclosed this said that Lalong is rallying critical stakeholders from every part of the country to work together in pursuit of harmony, peace and togetherness, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) push to win the Presidential election in 2023.

According to Dati , by taking the appointment of Director General of Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation Lalong wanted to provide a counterforce against the divisive interpretation of the well-calculated political decision, which would benefit the ruling party, knowing that beyond politics, religion is meant to promote peace, love and unity, but could be manipulated for political purposes, which is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper