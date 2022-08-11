2023: We’ve structure, we’re ready to save Nigeria, Peter Obi boasts 





Peter Obi

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has expressed confidence in the party’s structure, saying they are ready to save Nigeria.

Obi made this assertion in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

His words, “Finally, Our structure is everyone seated in this hall today! Yes, we have structure, and we are ready to move mountains to save Nigeria. – PO.”

This statement comes on the heels of a leadership summit organized by the Labour Party and a coalition for Peter Obi Leadership at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

The summit brought together several support groups rooting for the Labour Party and the emergence of Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti-Ahmed Presidency in 2023.

Obi stated that the new alliance that he seeks is between Nigerian youths, the Labour Party, which according to him, represents Nigerian workers, and like minds, adding that “collectively, it is an alliance of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper