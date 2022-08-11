Dead heat for Kenya presidency as election results trickle





Two days after Kenya’s general election, officials are yet to announce who is leading the presidential race in East Africa’s regional powerhouse.

However, confused citizens were seen struggled to make sense of divergent tallies from the media in a nail-bitingly close race.

Media houses are compiling results from images of forms that the election commission uploaded on to its website from more than 46,229 polling stations, a mammoth task that means their tallies lag far behind the amount of raw data available.

Meanwhile, some citizens were worried that the media’s differing tallies could inflame claims of rigging, which had sparked violence in past elections; many urged fellow citizens to wait for the official results.

“There is so much impatience due to media reports, because they are varying. Given the experience that we have in Kenya, we have to be patient and just wait,’’ said Ongao Okello, as he scrutinised newspapers being sold on a street corner…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper