Effective enforcement: Restore old glory of LASTMA-newly appointed Sanwo-Olu’s SA tasks officers





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The newly appointed Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa has tasked officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, to restore the glory days of the agency for the good of all and sundry.

Giwa, stated this at a roundtable with Heads of Departments and Directors of the enforcement agency on Wednesday, held at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Special Adviser, who started his career as Senior Special Assistant on LASTMA in 2007, recalled that LASTMA has seen better days as this was not the way things were in the foremost enforcement agency back in the days.

He added that a lot of things have to come back away from the alleged indiscipline acts, urging officers to brace up with the great ideas that would reposition and revitalize the traffic management authority.

According to Giwa, “I salute what you are doing, but we need to do more as an Agency. We need to have a positive outlook and shun…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper