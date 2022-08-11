How Labour Party will transform Nigeria’s economy from consumption to production – Peter Obi





Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, said on Thursday in Abuja that the party would transform Nigeria’s economy from that of consumption to production.

Obi made the declaration at the Labour Party and the Coalition for Peter Obi Leadership Summit.

The summit had “Youths, Governance and a New Nigeria’’ as its theme.

He said that he would diversify the economy by harnessing potentials and natural resources from all regions of the country.

He added that he would build a country of integrity where patriotism would be the pride of citizens.

“We have a country called Nigeria, but we don’t have Nigerians.

“What we want to do is to create Nigerians and the only way to create Nigerians is to make people to have hope in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a great country. God created this country and gave it everything to make it great. The only thing that is lacking is a simple thing called leadership.

“That is what Datti and I intend to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper