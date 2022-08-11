India to deport three Nigerians, two other Africans





By Biodun Busari

The Indian government has concluded plans to deport three Nigerians and two other Africans living in the country without valid visas and passports amid an ongoing clampdown on illegal migrants.

According to India Today, several Nigerians residing in the South Asian country have been deported in recent months.

The new batch, according to the report, has in it Nigerians staying in Dwarka, a district in the Indian state of Gurajat. They were said to be unable to produce valid visas before Indian officials and have been sent to a detention centre.

The culprits are identified as Fabulous Fredrick, Onyekachi Edwin Obagha and Izuchukwu McDonald Opara – all in their thirties.

Other Africans to be deported are Patricia Atuhura and Sarah Oforiwaa – Ugandan and Ghanaian respectively.

The Indian authorizes who have ordered their deportation said they have overstayed in the country without valid visas.

